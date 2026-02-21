Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 222,344 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Assa Abloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assa Abloy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Assa Abloy

Assa Abloy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Assa Abloy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assa Abloy AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company’s product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assa Abloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assa Abloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.