Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 67.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.