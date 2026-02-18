CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,418 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 18,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

CO2 Energy Transition Stock Performance

CO2 Energy Transition stock remained flat at $10.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 million and a PE ratio of 114.78. CO2 Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Get CO2 Energy Transition alerts:

Institutional Trading of CO2 Energy Transition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CO2 Energy Transition by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 511,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 189,784 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in CO2 Energy Transition by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in CO2 Energy Transition by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CO2 Energy Transition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CO2 Energy Transition

About CO2 Energy Transition

(Get Free Report)

CO2 Energy Transition, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NOEM, the company’s mission is to identify, acquire, and merge with one or more businesses operating in the climate technology and energy transition sectors. By targeting companies at the forefront of decarbonization, CO2 Energy Transition seeks to position itself as a strategic partner in the development and commercialization of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the company has not yet announced a definitive business combination, its investment mandate encompasses a broad range of activities within the clean energy ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.