Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,195 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 7,619 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silynxcom Stock Down 1.0%

Silynxcom stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,386. Silynxcom has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Get Silynxcom alerts:

Silynxcom (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silynxcom Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silynxcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Silynxcom during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Silynxcom by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,043,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 374,561 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.