Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 257,953 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 430,721 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 273,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,120. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITQ. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

About Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.