KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,438 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 163,383 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,983. The company has a market cap of $209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 158.0%.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

