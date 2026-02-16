Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,655 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 55,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 148,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. 64,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,243. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,631 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Inc (NYSE: NCV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments. It pursues a balanced approach that combines elements of equity growth potential with fixed-income stability, aiming to appeal to investors focused on current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed predominantly of convertible bonds issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.