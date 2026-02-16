BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,515 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 8,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.67.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-exempt current income. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York, the City of New York and various local authorities and public agencies within New York State.
The portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations and other fixed-income instruments that offer credit support through dedicated revenue streams or pledged taxing authority.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.