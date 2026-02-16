BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,515 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 8,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.67.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-exempt current income. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York, the City of New York and various local authorities and public agencies within New York State.

The portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations and other fixed-income instruments that offer credit support through dedicated revenue streams or pledged taxing authority.

