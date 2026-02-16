iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Short Interest Up 63.3% in January

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,437 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 27,204 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HSCZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 12,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSCZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

