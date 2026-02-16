GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Up 70.8% in January

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,340,362 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,587 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,593,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,593,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoldMining by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of GLDG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 3,907,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $320.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and advancement of precious metal projects in the Americas. Publicly traded on the NYSE American under the symbol GLDG, the company targets high-quality gold assets with the potential for significant resource expansion. GoldMining seeks to identify projects at various stages, from early exploration to advanced development, and apply systematic drilling and metallurgical testing to enhance their economic prospects.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a diversified suite of properties across North and South America.

