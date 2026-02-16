Short Interest in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Expands By 54.4%

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,018 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 4,546 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

