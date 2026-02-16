Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,050 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 52,834 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,588. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

