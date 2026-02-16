Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Rises By 65.5%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,585 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 29,355 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. 28,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,423. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
