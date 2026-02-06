H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.7440, with a volume of 1799827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in H World Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of H World Group by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in H World Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

