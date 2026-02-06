Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of SNCY traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 1,745,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,250. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $39,565.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,460.43. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $88,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,084.10. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $343,249. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8,325.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.