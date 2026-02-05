Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 60.8% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 71,509,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,929,484 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.fi.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
