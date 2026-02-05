Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.
Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.
Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.
