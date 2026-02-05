AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in AbbVie by 3,152.5% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Article Title

Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Article Title

Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer‑term growth. Article Title

Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer‑term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re‑assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Article Title

Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re‑assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near‑term growth momentum. (Company guidance update)

Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near‑term growth momentum. (Company guidance update) Negative Sentiment: Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Article Title

Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on Rinvoq contribution and valuation questions — Some coverage highlights that Rinvoq’s role vs. expectations (and valuation implications for the company) remains under scrutiny despite the drug’s growth. Article Title

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.