Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in McKesson by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,441,000 after purchasing an additional 257,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More.

Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More.

Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More.

Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and strategic exits — recent insider sales and McKesson’s full exit from the European market add near‑term uncertainty and may prompt profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $819.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $570.51 and a 1 year high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $899.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

