AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 136,893 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

