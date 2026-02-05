AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 136,893 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Coterra Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Coterra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Merger creates a much larger, Delaware‑focused producer with scale and synergies that could lift long‑term cash flow and valuation — a key bullish driver behind today’s buying. Coterra Energy and Devon Energy Seal $58 Billion Merger Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Wolfe Research boosted its price target substantially (to $40), signaling large upside on the merger thesis and supporting momentum in the stock. Wolfe Research adjusts price target on Coterra Energy to $40 from $33
- Positive Sentiment: Additional support from Susquehanna raising its target to $34 and maintaining a positive view — adds buy‑side validation of the strategic rationale. Susquehanna adjusts price target on Coterra Energy to $34 from $32
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics: the agreement is an all‑stock merger where Coterra holders receive 0.70 Devon shares per CTRA share (Devon to be the surviving company); outcome depends on shareholder votes and integration execution. Coterra Energy And Devon To Merge, With Devon Being The Surviving Corporation
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance scrutiny: two law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti and Wohl & Fruchter) have opened investigations into the fairness of the proposed sale and the adequacy of the exchange ratio, which could delay the deal, increase transaction costs or pressure the offer. Coterra Energy Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti Investigates
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution/downgrades and governance questions: Scotiabank kept a cautious stance (sector perform / $31 PT) and there’s press scrutiny about valuation and governance of the exchange ratio; some desks have trimmed ratings, which offsets upside from price‑target raises. Scotiabank downgrades Coterra Energy (CTRA)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $30.64.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.
Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.