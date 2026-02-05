Fabrinet $FN Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fabrinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Q2 results beat consensus: EPS $3.36 vs $3.26 and revenue $1.13B (up 35.9% YoY), the company described record revenue and raised multi-quarter guidance — fundamental beat that supports upside.

Multiple analyst actions supportive of higher valuation: Wolfe Research upgraded to Outperform with a $540 PT; Needham and Rosenblatt reaffirmed/maintained buy ratings with $540–$550 targets — shows sustained analyst conviction.

Analysts flag long-term growth drivers: reports highlight capacity expansion and hyperscale/cloud demand as structural growth supports that underpin buy ratings.

Earnings call materials and transcripts published — useful for digging into customer mix, AI-related commentary, margins and guidance details but do not by themselves change fundamentals.

Pre-market headlines flagged volatility and notable trading volume (above average), indicating heavier-than-usual positioning changes rather than a clear directional catalyst.

Critical analysis and a downgrade/concern piece highlighted three key risks (two related to AI demand dynamics and one on valuation), raising investor worry about concentration, lumpy AI order timing, and premium multiples — likely a major reason for the sell-off despite the beat.

Market reaction: several outlets reported shares tumbling despite the strong quarter and guidance, indicating that investors are trimming positions (profit-taking, rotation, or worry about near-term AI order timing).

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.11.

Fabrinet Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $420.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $531.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

