Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Company Profile

TMTNF stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $118.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28.

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.