Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $68.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.3158.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 350,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.