Analysts Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $102.47

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.4688.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

