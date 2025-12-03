Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $103.00

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

NYSE:ATI opened at $98.66 on Friday. ATI has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,123 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 239.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ATI by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

