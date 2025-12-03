Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 188.60 and last traded at GBX 190.20. 27,301,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,672% from the average session volume of 1,540,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

About Spire Healthcare Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £762.09 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.