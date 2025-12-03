Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $974,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

