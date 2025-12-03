Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,660 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 192.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,112. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

