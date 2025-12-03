GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,027 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.43% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $144,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

