Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 26,866 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,866 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $425,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,113.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,018.72 and a 200 day moving average of $856.82. The firm has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

