Neogen Corporation $NEOG Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,571 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 181.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 20,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price objective on Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

