Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 678,369 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,369 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Venture Global worth $122,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $334,627.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,575,740. 86.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Venture Global from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Venture Global stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

