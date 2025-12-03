Sands Capital Management LLC Has $747.80 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060,463 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of NU worth $747,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of NU by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,848,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NU by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NU by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE NU opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

