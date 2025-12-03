Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.97 and last traded at GBX 2.97. 1,544,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,376,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55.

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 17.4%

The firm has a market cap of £70.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.23.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

