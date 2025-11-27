XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,465 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average of $291.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.82.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

