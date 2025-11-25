Head-To-Head Analysis: Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) & Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitie Group and Willdan Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.45 $129.38 million N/A N/A Willdan Group $651.93 million 2.23 $22.57 million $2.78 35.51

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Willdan Group.

Volatility & Risk

Mitie Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitie Group and Willdan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 0 0 2 4.00 Willdan Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Willdan Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mitie Group and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65%

Summary

Willdan Group beats Mitie Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

