Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $19.26. Qfin shares last traded at $19.7620, with a volume of 671,823 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Qfin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qfin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qfin by 250.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

