COTI Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $70.88 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

COTI

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,499,152,988 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,802,823 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

