Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.40. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 5,765 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 61.0%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

