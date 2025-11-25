WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.23 Thousand

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $90.23 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00096704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00006835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.78 or 0.41639088 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.