First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $33.51. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 471,280 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $440,114.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 959,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,777,807.81. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,641,583. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

