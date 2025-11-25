Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $13.66. Embecta shares last traded at $13.7090, with a volume of 119,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMBC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $811.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.66 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 368.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 879.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Embecta by 1,164.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Embecta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Embecta in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

