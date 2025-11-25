Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

Profitability

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 123.84%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -12.06% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.68, suggesting that its share price is 668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million -245.15 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 69.59

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

