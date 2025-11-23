Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

FIX opened at $895.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $871.85 and its 200-day moving average is $682.60. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

