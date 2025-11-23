BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 1.21. BRP has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

