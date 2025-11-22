Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Flughafen Wien AG (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Flughafen Wien Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Flughafen Wien had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $338.75 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

