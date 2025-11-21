RBC Bearings (RBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2025 – RBC Bearings had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – RBC Bearings had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/6/2025 – RBC Bearings was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $390.00.

11/3/2025 – RBC Bearings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $471.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $455.00.

10/8/2025 – RBC Bearings was given a new $503.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – RBC Bearings had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – RBC Bearings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – RBC Bearings had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.