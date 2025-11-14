PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920 at Jefferies Financial Group

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,920 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 16.3%
PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PPHE Hotel Group
In other news, insider Marcia Bakker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,305 per share, with a total value of £26,100. 44.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PPHE Hotel Group
PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.
