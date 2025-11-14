PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920 at Jefferies Financial Group

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,920 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 16.3%

PPHE Hotel Group stock traded up GBX 244 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,744. The stock had a trading volume of 106,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,374.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,475.16. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. The company has a market capitalization of £729.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcia Bakker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,305 per share, with a total value of £26,100. 44.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

