Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Announces Earnings Results

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 35,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.45. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lixte Biotechnology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

