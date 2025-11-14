374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Announces Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 141.22% and a negative net margin of 911.15%.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 2,768,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,698. 374Water has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at 374Water

In other news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 473,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $203,480.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,112,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,431.76. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,845,693 shares of company stock worth $1,788,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

